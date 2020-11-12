Two arrests over burglary at fashion designer's commercial premises - NZ Police

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 15:30

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, Auckland City East Police:

Police have arrested two people in connection with the burglary at Dame Trelise Cooper’s commercial premises in Epsom.

The incident occurred in October 2020 and saw a significant amount of clothing taken.

Police today carried out a search warrant in Central Auckland and arrested two people.

We also have recovered a significant amount of the clothing and this will be returned to the victim.

A man, aged 41, has been charged with burglary and a woman, aged 45, has been charged with receiving stolen property.

They are both expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

We hope the arrests today provide the victim of this incident with some reassurance.

Our investigation is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibly of further arrests and charges.