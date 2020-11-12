Northland survey to identify top accessibility issues - council

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 15:42

Far North District Council is seeking help on a strategy to make Northland communities more accessible for all residents, including those with disabilities.

The proposed Te Tai Tokerau Regional Accessibility Strategy aims to make Northland a great place to work, live and play for everyone, but will focus on people with disabilities, older adults, migrants, and families with young children.

The strategy is being developed by Northland’s four councils - Northland Regional Council, Far North District Council, Kaipara District Council and Whangarei District Council.

To help identify key accessibility issues, the councils are carrying out a Northland-wide survey. It will include questions on:

transport

access to public spaces

access to information services

participation in community consultation and engagement.

Responses to the survey will help build a clearer picture of how well each council is working for people with access needs and frame issues to be addressed when finalising the strategy.

Mayor John Carter says the four councils lack a shared strategy on how to enable accessibility for all. "This joint effort will ensure there is greater consistency across Northland. The aim is for all our residents to achieve equal access to services, whether they are in the Far North, Kaipara or Whangarei."

He says an accessible community is one where everyone can access all places, activities, services and information easily and with dignity. People with access needs include:

those with disabilities or impairments, such as being unable to walk, hear, see, communicate or understand things easily

those with health conditions

older adults

children

people with language difficulties, such as new migrants.

To take part in the survey online, go to http://www.fndc.govt.nz/accessibility2020 or collect a survey form from any Far North District Council service centre, library or i-SITE.

The survey runs for one month from 11 November and closes at 5pm on 11 December.