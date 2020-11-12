Napier floods update for 12 November 2020 - FENZ

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 16:09

Fire and Emergency is urging people in flood impacted areas of Napier to take extra care using electrical appliances.

"If you have been affected by flood waters, do not use your power or gas until your supplier has checked and informed you that it is safe to use, " says Ken Cooper Hawkes Bay Area Manager, Fire and Emergency NZ.

"And if you buy a second-hand electrical appliance, get it checked and tested before you use it."

As at 4pm today Napier flood recovery assessment teams have completed 384 assessments of impacted houses and properties.

"Of those 383 assessments, 67 houses are been found to be not habitable. 22 of them are significantly damaged.

30 uninhabitable houses are on or around Napier Hill and 37 are in Marewa, Maraenui and Pirimai," Fire and Emergency Hawkes Bay Area Manager Ken Cooper says.

Urban Search and Rescue and Napier City Council engineers aim to complete their assessments of properties on Friday.

"Multi-agency teams also continue to check people’s welfare and wellbeing in the most severely impacted suburbs of Maraenui, Marewa and Pirimai and to coordinate support to affected residents.

Impacted residents seeking assistance can call 0800 422 923 or visit www.hbemergency.govt.nz and www.napier.govt.nz