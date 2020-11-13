Kiwis encouraged to 'Unite against loneliness' this Christmas

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 09:02

Loneliness is increasingly an issue being faced by many in New Zealand. Christmas is when most people are surrounded by loved ones, unfortunately for some they will spend this time alone. Our elderly are particularly vulnerable to loneliness with many already living on their own, the holidays can prove to be a tough time.

A newly launched campaign #UniteAgainstLoneliness is focusing on raising awareness around the issue of loneliness which has become more prevalent due to the global pandemic. The campaign is encouraging people to create and send a personalised Christmas card which will then be distributed to elderly members in the community. Mental health charity Voices of Hope have teamed up with Age Concern to deliver the campaign.

"The art of sending a card to someone at Christmas seems to have been lost over the years, we are encouraging people to revive the tradition of sending someone a nice card in the mail. This could be a family member, neighbour, someone you know of or mail it to us, and we can make sure it gets out to someone in need of a bit of cheer. Hopefully this will help someone feel a bit less lonely this Christmas." says Voices of Hope co-founder Genevieve Mora.

"We already have a long list of people wanting a card, which sadly shows how many people are likely to be feeling isolated and lonely this Christmas."

"If you would like to send a card, we need them by Thursday 26th November and can be sent to: The Voices of Hope Trust, PO Box 90202, Victoria St West, Auckland 1142. In the card we encourage you to share a bit about yourself, any hobbies you have and anything that makes you happy. These need to be filled with Joy and Happiness to help brighten up someone’s Christmas." Age Concern are very kindly taking care of getting cards out to the community. Age Concern do incredible work within the older community including providing expert information and support services, education, prevention of elder abuse, health promotion and more.

"We also really encourage people to use the holidays to make an extra effort to get in touch with others as you never know how much of an impact reaching out to a friend, classmates or colleague could have. Loneliness and feelings of isolation are not just limited to the elderly, young people suffer from the highest rates of loneliness in New Zealand".

Covid-19 had a significant impact on loneliness in New Zealand both during and after the lockdowns. 10% of adults and 20% of 15 - 24-year olds felt lonely during lockdown, this was a jump from just 5.8% of youth feeling lonely prior to lockdown. Those feelings have continued with 17% of young people still experiencing loneliness some or all of the time.

"This Christmas will have the added challenge for some families who aren’t able to be together due to border closures and travel restrictions. It’s important to look after your own wellbeing, connect with others, reach out for help if you are feeling down and if you can then make an extra effort to send a message to friends, neighbours and loved ones."

More info here: https://www.thevoicesofhope.org/loneliness-campaign