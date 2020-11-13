What are your ideas for the future of the City Centre? - council

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 09:26

The group working to shape a vision for the future for the Timaru city are wanting people to get involved and share their ideas.

The consultation on the Timaru District Council City Hub Strategy is now open at timaru.govt.nz/cityhub

For those that want to give their feedback in person, the steering group are holding a drop-in session with the Mayor and Councilors on Tuesday 24 November between 4-6pm, where people can come and talk through their ideas.

They will also be at the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market on Saturday 12 December. Those who can’t make it can call Council on 03-687 7200 or go online and fill out a feedback form.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that the City Hub Strategy is all about working together to shape a vision and vibrant future for our inner-city area.

"Over the past few months, the project team have been researching, meeting with the community and stakeholders, and doing the important groundwork needed to make this strategy a success," he said.

"Now it’s time for the community to help shape the strategy, which will guide the direction Council takes in developing the city in future.

A group of the community members, stakeholders and our iwi representatives attended a recent workshop to discuss the challenges of today, and ideas for the future. There were some cool ideas around creating a ‘heart’ in the City Centre, and showing off the heritage of the city - both built and historic, and celebrating the resilience and self-sufficiency of the city.

Ideas from the meeting included closing Stafford Street to traffic on Saturdays to create a buzzing inner-city heart while the Artisan Market is on, with music and other events. These activities will help create a point of difference and could attract more people.