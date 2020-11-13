Two arrested following meth investigation in Waikato

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 09:55

A senior member of Waikato’s Mongrel Mob has been arrested following a series of search warrants executed at addresses in Hamilton last night.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted with the three warrants across the city.

Commercial quantities of methamphetamine, GBL and cannabis were located during the warrants, along with cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with participating in an organised crime group, importing methamphetamine, selling/supplying methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 47-year-old female gang associate is also facing similar charges.

Both are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

"Waikato Police is committed to investigating the organised criminal groups that continue to supply methamphetamine and other drugs to our most vulnerable members of our communities, taking money out of their pockets to fund their own greed," says Waikato District Investigations Manager, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

"These arrests today are the result of an ongoing operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs across the district."

Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience while Police closed roads to conduct these warrants.

Police encourages anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 868.