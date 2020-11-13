Advice centre set up for Napier residents

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 10:00

A Civil Defence Centre has been set up to provide information and advice to flood-affected Napier residents.

The centre is at 128 Kennedy Road in Marewa (the old Marewa Pharmacy), with representatives from local and national agencies.

People can visit the centre to find out what support is available to help them recover from the floods, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

"We know this is a very unsettling time for our community, and getting appropriate advice and information is critical in helping people work out what to do next," she said.

The centre is open from 10am to 7pm for the next seven days, but hours may change depending on demand.

People can also ring the emergency welfare number - 0800 422 923 - to speak to someone about their welfare needs.