Accord Teacher Only Day focuses on NCEA changes

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 10:19

Planned changes to NCEA will be the focus of the upcoming Accord Teacher Only Day, which will be rolled out regionally from next week.

"This will be an opportunity for teachers and school leaders to refocus and refresh their understanding of the NCEA Change Package and the purpose of the changes," said Ellen MacGregor-Reid, the Deputy Secretary, Early Learning and Student Achievement.

"We recognise that it has been a tumultuous year for our learners, their parents and whÄnau, teachers and schools due to COVID," Ms MacGregor-Reid said.

"So I hope the day gives teachers and school leaders a chance to discuss and reflect on what the NCEA changes mean for them, their school and their learners."

In February, the Government confirmed a package of seven changes to strengthen NCEA and help maintain the trust and confidence in New Zealand qualifications.

The planned changes will be the most significant reform of senior secondary schooling since the NCEA was introduced in 2002. They will be phased in over five years, and will help ensure young New Zealanders and international students studying towards an NCEA qualification have the appropriate skills and knowledge to undertake further education or employment.

All secondary schools and wharekura have been allocated eight additional Teacher Only Days to use between now and 2022, in an Accord between the Ministry of Education, NZEI Te Riu Roa (New Zealand Educational Institute) and Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA).

Although the upcoming Accord Teacher Only Day will be held while senior secondary students (Years 11-13) are sitting their end-of-year NCEA external exams, parents and whÄnau of students in Years 9-10 will have to make alternative care arrangements for their young people.