How can we make Steele Park even better? - Council

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 13:37

Hamilton City Council is looking for your ideas and input to help upgrade the facilities at Steele Park in Hamilton East, our city’s oldest park.

The public toilets, changing rooms and sports pavilion which are heavily used by sports teams, spectators and the community are no longer fit for purpose. We are currently planning to renew these facilities in 2021.

There will be no changes to the playground, which was renewed in 2017.

People can share their ideas by:

- heading to the Your Neighbourhood event at Steele Park on Sunday 15 November from 10am to 1pm. The event is a fun family-focused way of finding out more about what Council does and staff will be there to collect feedback on improvements to Steele Park

- filling out a form online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay

- filling in a hardcopy form at your nearest Hamilton Library or at Council’s central city offices.

Community feedback will help guide the redesign of the Steele Park facilities.

The questions focus on how the park could be improved, public perceptions of safety, if featuring the heritage of Hamilton East is important and whether there should be a liquor ban in the park.

Council Operations Planning and Project Manager James Campbell said it is important to know what the Hamilton East community’s priorities are for their neighbourhood park before construction begins.

"Steele Park is their backyard and they know how we can make it even better. The feedback we receive will provide vital information for the architects to build their concept designs around. We want to make sure the community is involved with the process so the final design of the refurbished facilities reflects the Hamilton East neighbourhood," Mr Campbell said.

"By working closely with the local community, we have the opportunity to create a fun, functional space where people feel safe and that will be enjoyed by everyone."

Feedback closes at 5pm Sunday 13 December.

Click here to have your say > https://haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz/parks-and-open-space/steelepark/