Road maintenance scheduled for SH24, Te Poi Road - NZTA

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 15:15

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road reconstruction work will get underway on State Highway 24 at the intersection with Te Poi Road between Matamata and the Kaimai Range, from Thursday next week.

The work is scheduled to start on Thursday 19 November and is expected to be completed by Friday 27 November, subject to weather.

Work will take place on-site between the hours of 7.00am and 7.00pm. However, motorists should be aware traffic management set-up may take place from 6:00am.

While works are underway, Stop/Go traffic management will be in place with one lane closed.

Temporary speed restrictions will remain in place at all times.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.