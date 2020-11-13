SH1 road maintenance between Tirau and Putaruru - NZTA

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 15:24

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road maintenance will take place at several locations between Tirau and Putāruru on State Highway 1 from late November.

From Monday 30 November, foam bitumen stabilisation works will get underway just north of the SH1/State Highway 28 intersection and are expected to be completed within the week.

From Monday 7 December, foam bitumen stabilisation works will get underway at the intersection of SH1, Webster Road and Taumangi Road, and are expected to be completed within the week.

Work will be completed between the hours of 7am and 7pm. During this time southbound traffic will be detoured via State Highway 5 and SH28 between Tirau and Putāruru.

Northbound traffic will continue to use State Highway 1, with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h in place.

While in the area, contractors will complete seal repairs, signage replacement, as well as vegetation and litter control, to minimise the overall impact on road users.

Outside of work hours both lanes will remain open, however, there may be a reduced speed limit in places due to uneven surfaces.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.