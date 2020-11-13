Temporary recycling drop-off to close in preparation for permanent service - council

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 15:35

The temporary recycling drop-off centre located at the Invercargill Waste Transfer Station will close at end of business on Sunday 15 November in anticipation of a new permanent recycling drop-off centre reopening at Southland disAbility Enterprises.

Invercargill City Council Infrastructure Group Manager Erin Moogan said the temporary drop- off area needed to close due to increasing traffic volumes at the transfer station.

"As we move into the summer months and the Invercargill Transfer Station becomes busier, we need to make sure that people can drop off their waste safely," Ms Moogan said.

"Council is working with Southland disAbility Enterprises to reopen its Mersey Street recycling drop-off services, and this is expected to happen later this month," she said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and encourage residents to stockpile their recycling in anticipation for the permanent service opening in approximately two weeks’ time."

For residents with a yellow lid recycling bin, collection will continue as usual.

How to stockpile your recycling

Double check what products can be recycled - http://wastenet.org.nz/ReduceWaste/Recycle/YellowBin.aspx

Wash and dry all plastic, metals and glass.

Store your glass separate from your other recyclables.

Store your paper and cardboard flat, and separate from your other recyclables

Plastic and metal products can be stored together.