Road crash victims to be remembered as part of worldwide day and Road Safety Week

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 15:52

Brake, the road safety charity is urging everyone to remember families affected by road crashes and to #StepUp for safe streets by driving safely as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and the end of Road Safety Week this Sunday 15 November.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year to remember the almost 1.3 million people who are killed and millions more injured on the world’s roads every year, and their families and friends. It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities; and to draw attention to the need for improved legislation, awareness, infrastructure, technology, and post-crash response to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one.

An event will be held in Orewa, Auckland to commemorate the worldwide day. Families who have been bereaved and injured in crashes, emergency services personnel, support organisations and anyone else who wants to pay tribute to those affected by crashes are invited to attend.

This is the seventh time the event has taken place in Orewa and is being held thanks to support from the Hibiscus Coast Raiders Rugby League and Sports Club and Victim Support. The event includes a memorial ceremony, an opportunity for families to create tributes to loved ones, and the switching on of the Norfolk Pine tree lights to remember those killed and injured on our roads.

Event details:

World Day of Remembrance memorial event

Sunday 15 November, 7.30pm

Orewa Reserve (opposite the Surf Club), Orewa, Auckland

Caroline Perry, Brake's NZ director says: "As a charity that works with bereaved families, we hear about the devastating impact that road crashes have on the loved ones left behind. Families, friends and communities all suffer the consequences and their loved ones are never forgotten. The World Day of Remembrance provides an opportunity for us to remember all those affected by crashes."

Brake is inviting people to Sow a Seed of Hope in memory of a loved one or to remember all those impacted by crashes, and to support Brake’s work at the same time. Anyone can make a donation to grow a flower in Brake’s online field of flowers and help the charity to continue providing free support to bereaved families: https://visufund.com/sow-a-seed-of-hope.

The charity is also urging everyone to #StepUp and think about the difference they personally can make to road safety.

Ms Perry says: "We can all make a difference to road safety, and we all need to if we’re to reduce the number of deaths and life-changing injuries suffered on our roads. To mark the end of Road Safety Week, and the World Day of Remembrance, we’re asking people to think about the difference they personally can make to keep themselves and others safe on the road. Whether it's to slow down, keep your attention focused on the road, drive sober, or to encourage someone else to do the same, you can make a difference, and you could save a life."

The World Day of Remembrance was founded by the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) and adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2005. The theme of this year’s day is ‘Remember. Support. Act’. Almost 1.3 million people die as a result of road crashes every year and tens of millions are seriously injured around the world.

Brake provides free support resources to families bereaved in road crashes. Its Coping with Grief and Procedures following a road crash guides for adults are available online. The guides, along with Brake’s children’s book, Someone has died in a road crash, are also available in hard copy format to order for free through Brake, just email info@brake.org.nz or call +64 (0)21 407 953. The children’s book is also available in Te reo Maori and Chinese (simplified)

You can find out more about the World Day of Remembrance at worlddayofremembrance.org.End/