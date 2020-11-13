Information sought following crash in Edendale - NZ Police

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 18:05

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle involved crash in Edendale last night.

At about 5.15pm on the 12th of November 2020, a vehicle accident on Edendale Woodlands Highway near Dacre was reported to Police.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a red vehicle believed to be involved and any other witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote job number P044384742.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.