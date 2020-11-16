|
Police are responding to a serious single vehicle crash on State Highway 35, Te Araroa.
Emergency services were alerted to the car vs tree crash at around 5:46am.
An update on injuries will be provided when able.
Currently, the road is not closed however motorists are asked to avoid the area.
