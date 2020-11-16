Diwali lights up Libraries Horowhenua - Horowhenua District Council

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 09:30

The Diwali lights will shine bright at Levin’s community centre, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, with a vibrant cultural afternoon full of traditional festival activities, music, dance and food on Friday 20 November. Diwali, also known as Deepaval or the Indian Festival of Light, has been a time for friends and family to gather, share, and look forward to the year ahead since time immemorial.

Community Engagement Librarian Pam Coleman said Libraries Horowhenua believes it’s especially important to celebrate the ancient Hindu festival after the challenges the community has faced this year.

"Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life," she said.

"It’s also important to recognise the festival’s significance to our Indian community. With their involvement we’ve been able to put together a varied afternoon for everyone to come along and experience Indian culture."

Highlights of the afternoon include a 360° virtual reality experience of India and a chance to join in creating a beautiful community Rangoli artwork using coloured rice.

"While we might not be able to physically travel abroad at the moment, you can still explore the wonders India has to offer through virtual reality. Soar across India exploring The Taj Mahal, magnificent forts, festivals, elaborate weddings and remote places like the Pushkar Camel Fair," Ms Coleman said.

The community artwork will be created in Youth Space between 1pm and 4pm.

From 3:30pm to 4:30pm, Youth Space will be abuzz with activities for young people, with chai tea and Diwali sweets to sample, Rangoli chalk art, kids’ colouring and craft, henna art, and anklet making.

In the Main Space, people will be able to enjoy traditional music and dancing from 12:30pm to 12:45pm and experience henna art from 12pm to 2pm. The Library Café is also joining the Diwali fun, offering a menu of traditional Indian food from Monday 16 November to Friday 20 November, as well as a display of beautiful saris and Indian decorations. For more information, visit tetakere.org.nz/Events