Te Aorewa Rolleston receives RNZ Maori Journalism Internship

Henare te Ua MÄori Journalism Internship established by Radio New Zealand to support Te reo MÄori and foster MÄori journalism.
Mauri ora ki a koutou katoa, ko Te Aorewa Areta Rolleston tÅku ingoa. He uri ahau nÅ NgÄi te Rangi me NgÄti Ranginui hoki. NÅ reira, ko Tauranga te moana, ko Mauao te maunga, ko Tainui me Mataatua ngÄ waka, Ko Hangarau me ReretukÄhia ngÄ kainga o tÅku whÄnau.
Born in Tauranga and raised in Napier, Te Aorewa recently completed a postgraduate diploma in journalism at Massey University in Wellington. She has also been involved as one of the News Editors at Victoria University’s Salient Magazine and a was a member of the Executive of the NgÄi Tauira MÄori students association.
RNZ KurahautÅ« MÄori, MÄori Strategy Manager, Shannon Haunui-Thompson, welcomed the internship announcement.
"We are delighted to welcome Te Aorewa to RNZ, where she will be part of the MÄori news team. The core focus of the internship is to foster new MÄori journalists and we have no doubt Te Aorewa will relish this experience and soak up all that our team and RNZ has to offer as she takes her first steps in the industry."
A former St Joseph’s MÄori Girl's College student, Te Aorewa says she is passionate about telling stories through audio and visual media to reflect and transform indigenous communities.
"Storytelling continues to be an evolving narrative of te ao - our world. It is what helps us to belong, what makes us question our society and inevitably challenges our kÅtahitanga as humanity- our unity together.
"I am overwhelmingly grateful to the whÄnau of RNZ for this tÄonga - the Henare te Ua internship, and I look forward to working alongside the wider team and to the stories we will tell together. "
The RNZ - Henare te Ua MÄori Journalism Internship programme is a paid twelve month position at RNZ for a MÄori graduate who is passionate about journalism and an ability to assist in reflecting and reporting stories and important take within te ao MÄori.
The internship recognises the outstanding veteran MÄori broadcaster Henare te Ua (NgÄti Porou) whose career spanned four decades. His ability to easily move between English and MÄori, his leadership and remarkable communication skills marked him as an exceptional broadcaster.
Te Aorewa Rolleston will be based in Auckland and will work alongside RNZ news staff researching, reporting, writing and presenting news and current affairs stories.
