Te Aorewa Rolleston receives RNZ Maori Journalism Internship

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 09:19

Henare te Ua MÄori Journalism Internship established by Radio New Zealand to support Te reo MÄori and foster MÄori journalism.

Mauri ora ki a koutou katoa, ko Te Aorewa Areta Rolleston tÅku ingoa. He uri ahau nÅ NgÄi te Rangi me NgÄti Ranginui hoki. NÅ reira, ko Tauranga te moana, ko Mauao te maunga, ko Tainui me Mataatua ngÄ waka, Ko Hangarau me ReretukÄhia ngÄ kainga o tÅku whÄnau.

Born in Tauranga and raised in Napier, Te Aorewa recently completed a postgraduate diploma in journalism at Massey University in Wellington. She has also been involved as one of the News Editors at Victoria University’s Salient Magazine and a was a member of the Executive of the NgÄi Tauira MÄori students association.

RNZ KurahautÅ« MÄori, MÄori Strategy Manager, Shannon Haunui-Thompson, welcomed the internship announcement.

"We are delighted to welcome Te Aorewa to RNZ, where she will be part of the MÄori news team. The core focus of the internship is to foster new MÄori journalists and we have no doubt Te Aorewa will relish this experience and soak up all that our team and RNZ has to offer as she takes her first steps in the industry."

A former St Joseph’s MÄori Girl's College student, Te Aorewa says she is passionate about telling stories through audio and visual media to reflect and transform indigenous communities.

"Storytelling continues to be an evolving narrative of te ao - our world. It is what helps us to belong, what makes us question our society and inevitably challenges our kÅtahitanga as humanity- our unity together.

"I am overwhelmingly grateful to the whÄnau of RNZ for this tÄonga - the Henare te Ua internship, and I look forward to working alongside the wider team and to the stories we will tell together. "

The RNZ - Henare te Ua MÄori Journalism Internship programme is a paid twelve month position at RNZ for a MÄori graduate who is passionate about journalism and an ability to assist in reflecting and reporting stories and important take within te ao MÄori.

The internship recognises the outstanding veteran MÄori broadcaster Henare te Ua (NgÄti Porou) whose career spanned four decades. His ability to easily move between English and MÄori, his leadership and remarkable communication skills marked him as an exceptional broadcaster.

Te Aorewa Rolleston will be based in Auckland and will work alongside RNZ news staff researching, reporting, writing and presenting news and current affairs stories.