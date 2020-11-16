Expect delays from Awakino Tunnel road works on Thursday night

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 10:39

Motorists travelling on State Highway 3 through the Awakino Gorge overnight on Thursday 19 November can expect delays, including full road closures and Stop/Go traffic management.

Contractors will be completing road rehabilitation work at the Awakino Tunnel, as well as applying a scrub coat on the temporary road south of Hammonds Hill.

Work at the two sites will require two road full closures and Stop/Go traffic management.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Acting Portfolio Delivery Manager Jo Wilton says the work is part of the Awakino Tunnel Bypass project.

"We recognise the inconvenience of this work for motorists travelling at these times, however, this work will ensure minimal disruption and the safety and enjoyment of locals and holidaymakers during the Christmas period.

"Where possible, motorists are encouraged to plan their travel for outside the work hours or to plan ahead and expect delays."

The crew will be on-site setting up from 7:30pm, at which time they will set up a Stop/Go at the tunnel.

They will then close the road at the tunnel for approximately 30 minutes around 8.30-9.00pm.

Once this is complete, the road will reopen and the worksite will move towards Hammond Hill where a one lane Stop/Go set up will be in place from approximately 9.30-11.30pm.

Around midnight, when the road is at its quietest, crews will return to the tunnel to lay the final surface. The road will be closed for approximately one hour at this time.

All of the work is weather dependant.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

