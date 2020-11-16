Otago Polytechnic set to host Charity House auction

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 11:37

Otago Polytechnic will host its annual Charity House auction on Saturday November 21. Each year for the past 13 years, Otago Polytechnic carpentry students have built a four-bedroom home with guidance from lecturers and the generous support of many local businesses.

"The project is also an excellent example of the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides for all learners, while once again showing our people make a better world," Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, says.

Proceeds from the sale of the fully furnished Charity House go to United Way New Zealand, which distributes the funds to charities and worthy causes within Otago. Over the past 13 years United Way NZ has distributed $1.4 million to Otago community charities - thanks to funds raised from Charity House, a project made possible through the generosity of the many sponsors who donate time and materials.

Last year, about 100 people attended the auction at Otago Polytechnic’s L Block. Teresa Moore, United Way NZ Chief Executive, says Otago charities need support this year more than ever before. "Our research has shown 98% of New Zealand charities have been affected by Covid-19, balancing a sharp increase in demand with a drop in funding. "We distribute funding from Charity House to small to medium community-based charities. They do not have large marketing or fundraising resources in-house, so any contributions make a significant impact to their ability to help Otago communities in need.

"Strong, resilient communities rely on those who can, supporting those who are struggling. This is particularly the case in times of pressure and increased need such as this. "We would like to thank Otago Polytechnic staff and carpentry students as well as the local businesses who contributed so generously to the fit-out of the houses."

Details:

Charity House Auction

12pm, Saturday 21 November

Otago Polytechnic L Block, 100 Anzac Ave, Dunedin