Move to increase safety on SH1 in Bluff near Stirling Point - NZTA

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 12:52

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is keen to hear what people think about an initiative to improve safety on a short section of SH1 near Stirling Point in Bluff. The proposal is to use no stopping yellow lines on one side of the road to make the entrance to the main carpark safer for all vehicles.

If the proposal goes ahead, up to 34 car parks may need to be removed on the western side on a 150 metre strip of SH1 on Marine and Ward Parades.

Waka Kotahi Team Lead Safety Engineers Roy Johnston says the idea is in response to concerns raised by the Bluff 2024 Group on the many vehicles leaving Stirling Point, then stopping without indicating near the crest of a hill on the highway. This creates safety issues, as there isn’t enough room for highway traffic to safely pass because of vehicles parked on both sides of the highway.

Under this proposal, parking would remain on the eastern side of the highway. This will help off-set the loss of parking, especially during times when large numbers of people are visiting iconic Stirling Point, a major Southland tourist attraction.

Mr Johnston says that once Waka Kotahi has considered all consultation feedback, a decision will be made in early 2021 on a bylaw change, potentially allowing the no stopping lines to be installed. The Bluff 2024 Group, Bluff Community Board and the Invercargill City Council all support the safety benefits of this proposal.

Submissions can be made in writing to:

Senior Safety Engineer, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, PO Box 5245, Dunedin 9058

Or emailed to NZTAengagementlowersouthisland@nzta.govt.nz by 5pm Friday, 18 December 2020.