"It’s long overdue" - SAFE urges the Government to release the live export review

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 11:43

Animal rights organisation SAFE is calling on the Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor to release the live export review which he started in June last year.

Four live export ships have arrived in New Zealand in the past fortnight. These shipments cleared the ‘backlog’ of approximately 24,000 cows that have been in quarantine since the Gulf Livestock 1 tragedy. The capsize and sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 two months ago prompted a temporary suspension of live exports.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the Government can’t sit on its hands any longer.

"Live export ships were recently met with fierce opposition upon their arrival in Napier, Taranaki and Timaru," said Ashton.

"Any further delay in the live export review can no longer be justified. Our message to the Minister is to get it finished."

Ashton said she expects the Minister to recommend a ban on live exports when he takes the review to Cabinet.

The Agriculture Minister announced the review of the live export trade in June 2019, following an ABC News exposé that showed New Zealand and Australian supplied cows suffering in Sri Lanka.

The review was delayed due to the emergence of COVID-19, and the Minister said its release should be expected after the election.

"We have a new Government now, and the Minister has had plenty of time to get his feet under the table with a new team."

"Caring Kiwis want certainty that this cruel trade will end."