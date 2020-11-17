Children's book celebrates the secrets of Hamilton Gardens - council

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 12:31

"A door!" said Cooper. "In a garden! Why have a door in a garden?" Doors, paths, secret winding places…

Families are invited to join the festivities to launch a new picture book set at the iconic Hamilton Gardens.

The book launch for The Garden’s Secrets will be held at the Hamilton Gardens playground at 10am Sunday 22 November and will include author Sarah Johnson and illustrator Deborah Hinde, both Waikato-based.

A delightful story for children aged two to six years, The Garden’s Secrets will take you on a magical journey around the beloved Hamilton Gardens.

"The Gardens are full of wonderful, mysterious doors," said Ms Johnson. "Any curious child, or adult, will wonder what’s behind them, want to explore - the perfect starting point for a story."

Ms Hinde said the "colour, texture, light and shade" at Hamilton Gardens "is full of inspiration for an illustrator."

"Regardless of this, the story is central to an illustrator’s work. It’s our job to add something special, something magical to bring that story to life."

The pair’s playful story is presented as a beautifully illustrated keepsake of Hamilton Gardens, including a map which encourages young readers to retrace the main character, Cooper’s, footsteps themselves.

A firm favourite with kids of all ages, Hamilton Gardens attracts one million visitors annually.

"The book is dedicated to all the Hamilton Gardens volunteers and supporters - past and present," said Hamilton Gardens Business Development Manager Tamsin Webb.

"Over the past 50 years this site has been transformed into a world-class garden through a sustained community effort. That’s the real magic of Hamilton Gardens!"

The Garden’s Secrets is available from booksellers nationwide and is priced at RRP $24.99. Copies can also be purchased from the Hamilton Gardens Information Centre, which is open from 9am to 5pm every day except Christmas Day.

Book launch:

10am to 11am, Sunday 22 November 2020

Hamilton Gardens playground, Gate 2, Hamilton Gardens

Join us for a fun family event as the author and illustrator read The Garden’s Secrets

Author Sarah Johnson’s books for children have been shortlisted for and won several awards, including the Storylines Joy Cowley Award and Storylines Notable Book Awards. She lives in WhÄingaroa - Raglan and enjoys visiting schools to talk about her love of books, reading and writing.

Deborah Hinde has illustrated around 40 picture books, some of which have won awards including the MÄori Language Award and Storylines Notable Book Awards. Based in the village of Wharepapa South, Deborah works from her garden studio where the landscape and wildlife provide a continuous source of inspiration.

Hamilton Gardens is an award-winning public park on the banks of the Waikato River in Hamilton. With its themed collections of gardens, Hamilton Gardens explores the history, context and meaning of gardens over the past 4000 years.

hamiltongardens.co.nz/the-gardens-secrets