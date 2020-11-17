Donations to Mayoral Relief Fund continue - Waitaki Council

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 13:16

A concert held on Friday 13th in Dunedin at the Mayfair Theatre called Rise from the Ashes proved lucky for the residents of Ohau affected by the fire. Featuring a diverse array of performers, every single person involved donated their time - and the show raised $6,718.00.

Kelvin Cummings, who organised the concert with wife Maree said the idea came about as Maree was watching their friend Hugh Spiers on the television news talking about his family’s devastating loss of their home and Airbnb business, the Barn at Killin. Hugh and Kelvin had been involved in a number of shows together as part of Musical Theatre Dunedin. "Maree was the first to pipe up and say, ‘Kelvin, you need to do something’," he says.

There is also a PledgeMe fund started by Karl Smith, an ex Ohau resident now living in London which has raised approximately $5,600.

Mayor for Waitaki, Gary Kircher said these individual acts of kindness were a marvelous show of humanity at a time when people had had a very stressful year anyway. "It’s simply awesome to see people step up and help our affected residents. The Ohau fire has been the worst in New Zealand’s history for the number of houses destroyed. The recovery and rebuild will take time, resilience and money. The generosity from Kiwis in New Zealand and abroad is very humbling and something to be treasured."

The total raised as of today is $223,729.30