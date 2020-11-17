No time for complacency, Mayor Boult warns

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 14:01

With summer rapidly approaching, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has warned both visitors and tourists not to become complacent while attending events in the district.

With New Zealand still at COVID-19 Alert Level One, precautions should be taken to ensure any future virus outbreaks are contained quickly and efficiently.

"I’m delighted to see big events, such as the Queenstown Marathon and the West Indies - New Zealand A cricket matches, return," Mayor Boult said.

"However, it’s important to remember that we’re not out of the woods yet. Last week’s outbreak in Auckland came as a timely reminder to continue to take precautions: stay home if you’re sick, wash and dry your hands, and keep a record of where you’ve been. QR codes are displayed in businesses and on public transport, and I encourage the use of the government’s COVID Tracer app where possible.

"We’ve done superbly well, but we can’t afford to be complacent."

Mayor Boult said he was happy to see visitors returning to the Queenstown Lakes District, with thousands expected to turn up for this weekend’s Queenstown Marathon in particular.

"It’s been a challenging year, and I find it truly heartening to see people returning to experience the variety of great events that are coming up over the next few months," Mayor Boult said.

"By following health guidelines, we can all ensure our district will remain open for people to enjoy long into the future."