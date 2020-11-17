Napier City Mayoral Relief Flood Response Fund now open for applications

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 17:20

The Napier City Mayoral Relief Flood Response Fund is open and available to help people affected by recent flooding in the city.

Last week, the fund was boosted by a $100,000 contribution from the New Zealand Government.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the fund was set up to support people to buy essential items for daily life that are not covered by insurance and other agencies, such as food, clothing and other personal items.

"We are seeing many local people who have suffered hardship or been disadvantaged as a result of the flooding," Ms Wise said.

"Having this fund available will certainly make life easier for them. If a local resident or ratepayer has been impacted by the floods, and can’t get support anywhere else, they can apply."

Find criteria for applications and further information on the fund, including information on how to apply, at napier.govt.nz keyword search #floodfund

To donate money to the fund:

Cash: visit the NCC Customer Service Centre.

Internet banking: Search Payee Napier City Council (Debtors or General Debtors) or enter bank account details Westpac 03-0698-0289001-00 and include reference 33514010.