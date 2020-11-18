Showcase shines a light on the work of Wintec creatives - Wintec

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 09:30

A new generation of creatives are revealing their work in the Wintec School of Media Arts 2020 Creative Showcase throughout November in Hamilton, with exhibitions, music, performing arts and a silent art auction.

Wintec School of Media Arts Director, Sam Cunnane says these designers, artists, communicators, photographers, musicians, performers and multimedia students are diverse and talented.

"Our Creative Showcase is always an exciting window into the creativity of our students, and these events celebrate their talent. They also show our future students and the community what our students have been working on. This year has been incredibly challenging and these students have responded well, innovating and delivering despite the challenges of 2020," says Cunnane.

This year’s events were launched with a Wintec production, "The Garden of Rikki Tiki Tavi", continue with musical performances and culminate in a graduating exhibition where, for the first time, graduating students’ artworks can be purchased in a silent auction.

"We’re now seeing the results from students’ work from the Music and Performing Arts, Design, Contemporary Art and Communication degrees we launched in 2018 and 2019. These degrees were designed for a future world of work and our students are responsive and proving they are ready to join and influence the professional creative community," adds Cunnane.

The events are held at Wintec Hamilton campus locations and The Meteor theatre and open to everyone.

The Creative Showcase events are:

2020 Music and Performing Arts Showcase

Wintec theatre and music students take to the stage with solos, ensembles and cabaret performances. These events, all held at The Meteor Theatre, are free entry. Find out more.

2020 Graduating Exhibition

Design, contemporary art, and communication students will transform Wintec Media Arts classrooms and studios into gallery spaces to exhibit their work. Find out more.

Auction This: A silent auction at Ramp Gallery

Here’s an opportunity to own an original artwork and support our future creatives. This free-to-view public exhibition showcases a curated selection of works to purchase by students and graduates from Wintec School of Media Arts. Auction This opens for bidding from Monday 23 November 2020. Find out more.

Explore the range of study opportunities from certificate to postgraduate level at Wintec School of Media Arts.

Image: Wintec graduating design students are ready to celebrate at their final year showcase.

Read more:

Wintec wins at musical theatre awards

How Filipe made lifelong connections through photography

Wintec Media Arts students past and present win at recent Aotearoa Student Press Awards