SH73 Waimakiriri River/Bealey Bridge essential repairs over three nights from Sunday night

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 10:49

TRAFFIC BULLETIN

18 November 2020

SH73 Waimakiriri River/Bealey Bridge essential repairs over three nights

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be repairing the single lane Bealey Bridge, Upper Waimakariri Gorge, SH73, over three nights this weekend onwards.

SH73 will be closed at the Bealey Bridge at 7 pm on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights, 22-24 November, for bridge railing repairs.

Crashes into the rails caused the damage, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

"This work requires dry weather so will be postponed if it is wet."

Drivers will get across the bridge at the top of each hour with a ten minute opening time, between 7 pm and 6 am the following day. Drivers arriving outside the top of the hour could face a 50 minute wait.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers for their patience while these repairs for everyone’s safety are sorted out ahead of the summer holidays.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)