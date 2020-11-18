Cyclone Iota affects millions in Central America - World Vision

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 11:19

More than 4,000,000 people are affected by hurricane Iota

More than 73,000 have been evacuated to shelters, raising COVID-19 concerns

131 people dead due to Iota

International aid agency World Vision is responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Iota as it tears through Central America, impacting more than four million people.

"We are on the ground across Central America assessing the need. We have food, clean water, mattresses and blankets ready for distribution," said Yvan Castro, Deputy Director of World Vision in Guatemala.

The extent of the need is unclear at this stage though, with many communities cut off due to the destruction of roads, the collapse of bridges and high floodwaters. Many of those now affected by the hurricane had already had their lives impacted by COVID-19, and by Hurricane Eta 10 days ago.

"The number of natural disasters like hurricanes is increasing. This is the impact that climate change is having on the lives of the world’s most vulnerable," said Jose Nelson Chavez, Regional Emergency Advisor for World Vision in Latin America and the Caribbean.

With evacuations taking place in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, World Vision is providing guidance to limit the spread of the virus while working to get aid safely out to those in distress. The NGO is also providing psychosocial assistance to families who are coping with the loss of their homes and their livelihoods due to hurricanes Eta and Iota.

World Vision is concerned that Honduras is facing an unprecedented devastation, especially in the north of the country, as heavy rains pour onto already saturated land.

"We are readjusting our humanitarian aid now. Our population will not endure, physically, nor emotionally, more destruction," said Jorge Galeano, National Director of World Vision Honduras.

"World Vision is calling on governments, donors, businesses and international aid agencies to provide financial aid to respond to this emergency. Children are at risk of hunger while families face food insecurity, massive unemployment and the loss of livelihoods. We must prioritise their needs as we respond to the destruction caused by these devastating hurricanes.", said Galeano.