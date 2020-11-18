Family Works Central supports World Children's Day - Presbyterian Support Central

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 14:43

This year on 20 November, World Children’s Day will mark its 66th anniversary.

Family Works is taking the opportunity to remind the community of the services it offers to help tamariki and whÄnau/children and their families flourish.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 and is celebrated each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare, says Family Works general manager Julia Hennessy.

"Children’s Day is all about celebrating tamariki and thinking about how we can support them and their whÄnau to have the best possible future," says Julia.

"At Family Works our focus is on families, because we have seen that tamariki thrive when they’re part of a strong whÄnau."

Family Works provides a range of services for tamariki and whÄnau in Taranaki, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Wellington.

These services include family therapy; specialist counselling for children and young people, counselling adults and couples; parenting advice and education programmes; safety support programmes for families who have experienced family violence; social work support; mediation and the Parenting Through Separation course for parents who are separating.

The national Family Works model of practice, Te Ara WhÄnau, provides wraparound support to all the whÄnau and uses a strength-based approach.

Family Works’ services are often subsidised and are sometimes free. For more information about the services Family Works Central provides, free phone 0508 FAM WORKS or visit www.familyworkscentral.org.nz.