Reminder on swimming pool fencing requirements - council

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 15:22

If you’re thinking about investing in a swimming pool for the summer months, do consider the additional costs of fencing requirements.

Temporary residential pools, such as inflatable pools, are subject to the same Building Code fencing requirements as other residential pools. Any pool with a depth of more than 400mm requires a fence with a gate that closes automatically to protect children under the age of 5 from potential dangers.

Pools that are 1200mm high with sides that cannot be climbed don’t require a fence, however steps or other objects that could be used as a step cannot be left up against the pool, including the pump and filter box.

A compliant fence and gate can be erected around these areas to make the pool safe.

Council’s building services manager Ian Petty says fencing requirements are often overlooked, particularly when people are buying cheaper pools.

"There are affordable pools available for less than $200, but fencing it would cost another $1500.

"In the case of an accident the Police will investigate - these measures are viewed seriously by the law," he said

"The consent costs $361 and is inclusive of a site visit to ensure the fence complies. We’re always happy to talk to people if they need more information on what is required."

The fence consent is turned around by Council in 5-10 working days. A code of compliance certificate will be issued after a site visit.

For more information on pools and fencing, check out our website