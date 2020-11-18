Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 21:22

Three Lotto players from Auckland and Palmerston North will be celebrating in style after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Palmerston North, Melody’s New World in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre in Kaikoura (Te Whare Toi Å KaikÅura) was destroyed in the 2016 earthquake. The Centre has since been rebuilt and will open its doors for the first time tomorrow night, supporting local artists, filmmakers, performers and thespians alike.

Every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis enjoy art, culture and theatre in beautiful Kaikoura.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19