Upgrade of Horomatangi and Ruapehu intersection to get underway - council

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 08:57

The next phase of the Taupo Town Centre Transformation project will soon get underway, with the upgrade of Horomatangi and Ruapehu streets intersection scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

The major works will take place between Monday November 30 and Wednesday December 23 and include upgrading the intersection to a roundabout, adding raised pedestrian crossings and improving access into, and out of, Horomatangi Street.

Construction Programme Manager Ian Gray said the team have worked closely with contractors Camex and designers WSP as well as businesses and retailers to minimise disruption and ensure the roads remain open during business hours, as much as possible.

"Our main goal in upgrading this intersection is to improve pedestrian access across Ruapehu and Horomatangi, while also improving vehicle access in and out of Horomatangi Street, which businesses have asked for. At present, there are no right turns when exiting Horomatangi onto Ruapehu, and a roundabout will address this.

"The project team has been out and met with businesses and retailers to ensure they are aware of the work that is being undertaken and we will continue to work closely with them to minimise disruption as much as possible."

Once the first phase is complete, the next phase will be from January 6 and will include realigning each corner, repaving, new seating and plantings to enhance the sense of place unique to the Taupo CBD.

"We are hoping that all going to plan, the second phase will not include any road closures. We will continue to update affected businesses, retailers and stakeholders regarding the timeframes for the second phase in the coming weeks," Mr Gray said.

"Thank you to everyone for their patience while we work to transform our CBD."