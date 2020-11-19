Valley Road footpath project complete

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 09:16

More pedestrians and cyclists are enjoying the scenic route along Valley Road, following the completion of a new footpath and cycleway between Shelley and Massey Roads.

Council contractors Downer finished the $292,000 project last month, linking a new 1.5 metre wide footpath to the existing Barkers Hill footpath.

Other safety improvements were installed as part of the project, including new pram crossings at Barkers Hill and Massey Road, new vehicle crossings to some properties, sections of road widening, safety fencing at the Dryden Street stream crossing, along with drainage improvements.

Valley Road resident Jon Gardner said the new path has immediately addressed safety concerns.

"Before you’d see people walking on the side of the road, sometimes 2 or 3 wide with a pushchair and it would essentially make it a one-lane road for cars. You often get cars speeding along there so it was getting to a dangerous stage, almost an accident waiting to happen.

"Now we’re seeing people using the path instead of the road. It’s had an immediate effect and people seem to be enjoying it," he said.

TairÄwhiti Trails manager Jason Lines acknowledged Council for completing this latest asset for the community.

"This is a very well used area for walking and cycling and there have been many requests for the construction of this path. This new section of path makes the road much safer for people walking and cycling and will add to the network of recreational connections for residents and visitors."