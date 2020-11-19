Road works in Motuoapa next week - NZTA

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 10:27

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that foam bitumen stabilisation work commences on State Highway 1 in the Motuoapa area next week.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place from Monday 23 November, with work expected to take one week. Minor delays can be expected between the hours of 7.00am and 7.00pm, when work is taking place. Outside work hours, both lanes will remain open with a reduced speed limit in place due to the uneven surface.

Foam bitumen stabilisation involves mixing bitumen into the existing road structure to improve the strength of the road. This technique increases the longevity and waterproofing abilities of the road surface in a quick and easy manner, decreasing disruption to road users.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)