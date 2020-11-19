Taupo Police investigate serious assault

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 12:15

Statement to be attributed to Senior Constable Scott McLeod.

A Tauranga man has been left with a significant head injury following an assault in Taupo just before midnight on Saturday 7 November 2020.

Taupo Police is now seeking the public's help to identify the offender.

The victim had been walking to his accommodation when he had an interaction with a man on the corner of Paora Hapi and Kaimanawa Streets in Taupo.

The pair, who did not know each other, spoke briefly before the victim was punched and fell to the ground.

The offender walked off down Kaimanawa Street towards Lake Taupo.

The victim required surgery and remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

We want to talk to anyone who might have seen the victim and offender in the vicinity of Paora Hapi and Kaimanawa Streets just before midnight.

The victim was wearing a baseball cap, a white t-shirt and brown-coloured trousers.

This was the evening of the Bledisloe Cup game in Brisbane.

The game ended shortly before the assault occurred so we know people were out and about having watched the game in central Taupo.

Anyone who might have information that can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201108/1962.