'Massey University continues representation in Women of Influence Awards'

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 15:12

Once again, the 2020 Women of Influence Awards held strong connections to Massey with a research programme, a previous University Council member and alumni included in the winners.

Massey University was the proud sponsor of the Community Hero award, celebrating women working in community projects or campaigns in the not for profit sector.

Professor Jan Thomas, Pro-vice Chancellor says "I want to congratulate all of the 2020 nominees, finalists and winners who are committed to building brighter futures for people in our communities and globally.

"I also want to give special acknowledgement to those who are a part of our Massey alumni whÄnau. As 2020 has shown us, now, more than ever, the world needs leaders who are skilful, resilient, strong communicators, problem-solvers and courageous."

Community Hero winner Ranha Patel

The winner of Community Hero award, sponsored by Massey University, was Ranja Patel, founder of Gandhi Nivas - a family violence prevention programme established in partnership with Counties Manukau Police and Sahaayta Counselling and Social Support.

The programme provides early intervention and prevention services for Kiwi men identified at risk of committing harm in the family home, and supports them to change their behaviour. Evidence from a 2019 long-term research programme by Massey University confirmed the substantial drop in re-offending after early intervention and ongoing whÄnau support by Ranja’s Gandhi Nivas family harm intervention programme.

Brooke Roberts Massey Alumi and Sharesies Co-founder

Sharsies co-founders Brooke Roberts and Sonya Williams jointly took out the business enterprise award for their share-buying app Sharsies. Broke Roberts studied a Master of Finance at Massey and was awarded the Distinguished Young Alumni Award in 2020.

She and a group of six others, including Massey alumni co-founders Martyn Smith and Leighton Roberts, set up Sharesies in 2017. Ms Roberts says the philosophy behind Sharesies is to create a level playing field for investors regardless of how much money they have available.

Dame Alison Paterson winner of Board and Management award

Previous Massey University Council member Dame Alison Paterson, was the winner of Board and Management award. Dame Alison Paterson served two terms on the Massey University Council including asChair of the Audit Committee and Pro Chancellor. Judges praised her "extraordinary contribution" and profound influence in a range of governance roles.

Dame Alison was the first woman to be appointed to a producer board (NZAPMB) in 1976; and later that decade became the first woman to be appointed to a listed company board.

She was appointed a Dame Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in 2014; inducted into the Business Hall of Fame in 2015; and honoured for Outstanding Contribution to Business and Finance at the 2018 NZ CFO Awards.