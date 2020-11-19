Homicide investigation launched over fatal Cockle Bay house fire

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 15:45

Attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Counties Manukau East Police:

A homicide investigation is now underway into a house fire that occurred in Cockle Bay on 20 October.

Police were called to the incident on Minerva Terrace where 27-year-old Wiremu Arapo was located deceased.

As is standard procedure, Police began making enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.

However, as our enquiries into the circumstances of Mr Arapo's death have progressed, and following a post mortem examination, it has now led Police to treat the matter as suspicious.

A team of investigators have now been assembled to work on the enquiry.

Two people injured in the house fire were taken to hospital at the time and have been spoken to by Police as part of the investigation.

I strongly believe there are people that know what has happened to Mr Arapo and I'm urging them to do the right thing and contact us.

The news of this homicide enquiry may cause some concern to members of the wider community.

Police would like to reassure the public that we have a team of committed detectives working on this matter.

We ask anyone who may have information or who witnessed suspicious activity on the evening of 20 October to come forward.

People with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.