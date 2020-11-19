SH1 Waiareka Creek Bridge work, near Oamaru, starts Monday 23 November

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 16:21

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be starting work on Monday, 23 November, to complete maintenance on Waiareka Creek Bridge, SH1, about 8km south-west of Oamaru (location shown below).

"The work involves jacking up one side of the bridge to complete maintenance of the steel beams and mortar pads supporting the bridge deck," says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Chris Harris.

The work will continue into December with single lane traffic controlled by traffic signals 24/7 and speeds down to 30km/h.

"We undertook similar work on half of the bridge in November last year, however the remaining works required further design and completion had to be delayed," says Mr Harris.

Due to the nature of the work and the need to reduce vibration on the bridge, traffic will be down to a single lane with a 30km/h temporary speed limit around the clock.

"Two-way traffic will be restored prior to Christmas," says Mr Harris.

"People using this section of highway may experience minor delays and should allow extra time for their journey. For their own safety and that of the road works team, we ask that people travel through the work site at the temporary speed limits."

The work is costing around $140,000 and is being overseen by the Highway Highlanders on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

"Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience and taking care while this important work is undertaken."

Over-dimension vehicles and over-weight vehicles

The bridge will be closed to over-dimension vehicles with an axle width greater than 3.1m wide and any over-weight permits for ‘10km/h central’ are now ‘do not cross’ until the work is completed. Over-weight permits for ‘10km/h own lane’ are still valid.

