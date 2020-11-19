State Highway 1 crash in Te Kao

|
Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 (Far North Road) and Everitt Road, Te Kao.
Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash at around 10:13pm.
Initial reports state that one person is seriously injured.
The road is blocked.
There are no diversions, motorists are asked to avoid the area.
