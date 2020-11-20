Homicide Investigation underway in Henderson

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 06:50

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Henderson yesterday evening.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Waitaki Street at around 9:15pm.

On arrival, Police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene.

A scene examination is underway at the address and we have a number of enquiries to make to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.

We are in the very early stages of our investigation so there are limited details available however we expect to update media later today.

Our community can be assured we have a team of Police officers working to quickly to identify the person or persons involved in this incident.