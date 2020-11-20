Arrest made in Henderson homicide investigation

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 11:05

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā Police:

Police have now arrested and charged a man with murder in relation to the homicide investigation launched yesterday evening in Henderson.

Emergency services were called to an address on Waitaki Road at around 9:15pm where they located a 62-year-old man seriously injured.

Despite efforts to provide him with medical assistance, he died at the scene.

Police have been making enquiries overnight to locate the alleged offender and he was spotted by an off-duty Police officer this morning who called 111.

Police quickly arrived and located the 39-year-old man.

He has been charged with murder and is expected appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

The alleged offender and victim were believed to have been known to each other.

Police are not in a position to release the name of the victim until formal identification procedures have taken place and next-of-kin have been advised.

As this matter is now before the Courts we will not be in a position to provide any further detail.