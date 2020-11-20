Humber Street closed at rail overpass - Waitaki District Council

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 12:30

20 November, 2020

Humber Street Overbridge: No trucks until height warnings are installed.

A serious accident occurred yesterday at the Humber Street bridge, Oamaru, after a truck struck the bridge and tipped over onto a passing car.

Waitaki Roading Manager Mike Harrison said, "This is the third strike in 18 months, there was another about six months ago. The bridge height has been surveyed since and rechecked to confirm the warning messages. The signs were replaced after the last incident with a lower warning height of 3.0m. This does not appear to be sufficient warning for some drivers.

Today, Roading is investigating physical height warning controls that have visual and audible measures as warnings. We have also reviewed enforceable vehicle restrictions until these are operating.

To this end, a restriction to all trucks from passing under the rail overbridge on Humber St is active as of today. This restriction will remain in force until we can activate visual and audible height warning devices. The delegations are used from Land Transport Act 1998, suction 16A (1B) and 16A

(2). The restriction signs are not immediately available and therefore for the immediate protection of all road users, and the Kiwirail Bridge, we are closing Humber Street at the rail overpass, stopping all traffic until the regulatory signage can be installed.

Our thoughts go out to the persons involved in last night’s crash. These restrictions being made now are to deploy all available resources in the hope that we can prevent this happening again."