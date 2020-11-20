NCC offers rates remission to flood-affected ratepayers

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 12:52

The following resolution was adopted by Napier City Council at its meeting yesterday to allow flood-affected ratepayers to apply for rates remissions.

The main resolutions from the Council meeting were that Council:

- Approve that the Flood event on 9 November 2020 meets the requirements as set out in the Rates Remission Policy for Remission for Significant Extraordinary Circumstances, and will relate to those who have been displaced from their household as a result of flood and/or land slip damage

- Approve the remission for the qualifying rating unit for the full 2020/21 year i.e. all instalments for those who have been or will be displaced from their property for a period greater than three months as a result of flood and/or land slip damage

- Approve the remission of the second quarter rates instalment for the qualifying rating unit on a case by case basis for those who have been temporarily displaced from their property for a period less than three months as a result of flood and/or land slip damage.

- Note ratepayers who have been temporarily displaced from their property for a period less than three months may apply for rates remission for the third and fourth quarter rates instalments should the displacement be ongoing

- Approve the remission of rates penalties for rating units where short term displacement (i.e. less than one month) has occurred as a result of flooding and/or land slip damage

- Approve up to $200,000 for "Remission of Rates in Response to Significant Extraordinary Circumstances" for qualifying rating units as a result of the flood event on Monday, 9 November 2020

- Note that a form will be made available to those impacted following Council approval of the remission. The application form will be available on the Council website, Customer Services and our library.

The application form will be available from next week.

Staff will report back to Council on the flood response, defining what has happened in Napier, the changes that may be required in future, and any Long Term Plan implications.