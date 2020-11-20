NZ's construction industry demonstrates its commitment to Queenstown

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 13:06

Residents and visitors to Queenstown will benefit from safer, more accessible places and real travel choice, following confirmation of the preferred consortium to deliver cornerstone transport projects in Wakatipu.

The consortium of Beca, Downer, Fulton Hogan, and WSP will come together with Queenstown Lakes District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to deliver the objectives of the Wakatipu Transport Programme Alliance.

QLDC Mayor Jim Boult said he was impressed with the rapid establishment of the consortium and their commitment to Queenstown.

"Beca, Downer, Fulton Hogan and WSP have formed an impressive team, and we are delighted to be partnering with them to deliver critical infrastructure," he said.

"We are delivering to our promise of being on the ground before Christmas, which will provide certainty to the community and local business and confirmation that we are firmly committed to providing a boost to our economy and creating jobs."

Waka Kotahi General Manager Transport Services Brett Gliddon said all the parties were highly motivated by the benefits of partnering including quick mobilisation and working together to establish a consistent pipeline of work.

"Today is another milestone for QLDC and Waka Kotahi. Our partnership has strengthened over a number of years and today we are seeing the benefits of collaboration and of working hard to have projects planned and ready to go."

"The sector has got the certainty to invest in Queenstown, and I am particularly pleased to see the commitment of the Alliance to develop capability throughout the supply chain."

Safety culture and ensuring that the local community and businesses are listened to throughout the life of the construction projects, will be key objectives for the Alliance.

The Alliance will deliver a suite of transport projects, including those funded by the NZ Upgrade Programme and ‘Shovel Ready’ fund.