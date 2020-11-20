Safety-conscious companies celebrated at Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 15:29

Companies have been honoured for working hard to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles during the sixth annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.

The awards, run by Brake, the road safety charity and sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, recognise companies and individuals who have implemented successful initiatives, products or services to tackle fleet safety. The winners were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday 19 November. Individual awards were sponsored by Bridgestone, SurePlan and Suzuki.

The awards are held annually and are part of Brake’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, a global partnership campaign to prevent crashes and reduce pollution by vehicles used for work purposes.

As well as categories for organisations, two individual awards were presented to fleet professionals: the Road Risk Manager Award went to Colin Blakemore from NZ Defence Force; and the prestigious Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award was awarded to Dr Bryan Pidwerbesky from Fulton Hogan.

The 2020 Fleet Safety Award winners are:

- Company Driver Safety Award, sponsored by SurePlan:

TIL Logistics Ltd

- Fleet Safety Product Award:

Fleetcoach

- Safe Vehicles Award, sponsored by Bridgestone:

Fulton Hogan

- Road Risk Manager of the Year Award, sponsored by Suzuki:

Colin Blakemore - NZ Defence Force

- Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency:

Dr Bryan Pidwerbesky - Fulton Hogan

See the full list of winners and highly commended entries here: globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/australasian-award-winners-2020/

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: "We are delighted to have run our sixth Fleet Champions Awards, celebrating the achievements of companies and individuals who are striving to make a real difference in the world of fleet safety. It is always great to see the work that organisations are putting in to help ensure their staff and other road users get home safe every day, and this year that has included measures organisations have put in place in response to COVID-19. Congratulations to all the award winners and highly commended entrants for their work reducing incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles. We hope it inspires other companies to implement measures to address risk, and to gain recognition for their work too."

NZ Transport Agency Safety, Health and Environment General Manager, Greg Lazzaro says: "Many New Zealanders spend a significant amount of time driving for work, and tragically road crashes are a leading cause of work-related deaths, both here and overseas. So we applaud these companies for the important work they are doing to reduce incidents and improve their fleet safety. We’re delighted to once again support the Fleet Champions Awards and we congratulate this year's winner of the Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, pavement and surfacing expert Dr Bryan Pidwerbesky."

More information on the awards can be found at www.globalfleetchampions.org. Details of how to enter the 2021 awards will be released in early 2021.