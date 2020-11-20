Canterbury Mayoral Forum welcomes $5.1 million for two projects

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 16:33

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum welcomes the announcement by Minister Damien O’Connor of $6 million to improve waterways and biodiversity and is delighted that Canterbury will be the main beneficiary of this particular tranche of funding.

Canterbury Mayoral Forum Chair Sam Broughton said the following upon the announcement.

"This is terrific news for Canterbury with both Selwyn and Hurunui benefiting from a collective $5.1 million injection of funding to support sustainable land management."

Significant credit is due to Ellesmere Sustainable Agriculture Incorporated (ESAI) who drove the bid for the Selwyn funding. ESAI is leading with a waterway, environment and biodiversity enhancement programme called the Tinaku project.

"It’s terrific that the Tinaku project is a farmer-led catchment group who drove the bid to secure the Selwyn element of the funding from MPI. It’s great for jobs and the funding will help landowners with environmental, riparian, mahinga kai, wetland and biodiversity restoration projects," Sam added.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black welcomed today’s announcement.

"The $2.9 million Jobs for Nature funding for the Hurunui Landcare Group recognises and supports the important work farmers in the Hurunui have been doing over a long period of time to protect and enhance biodiversity and improve water quality," she said.

These projects are well aligned with the sustainable environmental management and shared economic prosperity priorities from the Mayoral Forum’s Plan for Canterbury.