Hawera assault - police appeal for witnesses

Police investigating the serious assault of a man in Hawera on 7 November are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch.
The assault took place in an alleyway near the White Heart Hotel in the early hours of 7 November.
The victim suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.
Police are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to identifying the person/s responsible, however we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and has not yet spoken to us.
We are also keen to speak to a Good Samaritan who assisted the victim after the assault and walked him home.
If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 201111/4323.
