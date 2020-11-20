Hawera assault - police appeal for witnesses

Friday, 20 November, 2020 - 22:40

Police investigating the serious assault of a man in Hawera on 7 November are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch.

The assault took place in an alleyway near the White Heart Hotel in the early hours of 7 November.

The victim suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to identifying the person/s responsible, however we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and has not yet spoken to us.

We are also keen to speak to a Good Samaritan who assisted the victim after the assault and walked him home.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 201111/4323.