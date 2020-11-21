Lewis Pass Road closures this morning

Saturday, 21 November, 2020 - 08:20

The Lewis Pass Road will be blocked periodically throughout the morning while emergency services respond to a truck crash.

Police received a report of the single vehicle crash near the summit of the road around 6:45am.

The driver sustained moderate injuries.

The road will be periodically blocked while work is undertaken to retrieve the truck.

There are no diversions available and motorists are advised to expect delays.