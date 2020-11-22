Fatal motorcycle crash in New Plymouth

|
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Carrington Street, New Plymouth, this morning.
Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash around 9:45am.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Victoria Road.
The Serious Crash Unit are attending, and there may be delays while work is underway at the scene.
