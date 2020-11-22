Crash on Southern Motorway

|
Police are at the scene of a car vs motorcycle crash on the Southern Motorway ( State Highway 1), Penrose, Auckland.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash just before the Mount Wellington off ramp at around 5:10pm.
One person has serious injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
